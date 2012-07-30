New Report on Chinese Markets for Natural Rubber

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- China's demand for natural rubber has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
Table Of Contents
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Specialty Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. CHINA NATURAL RUBBER INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Natural Rubber Industry Structure
Natural Rubber Industry Production, Capacity and Demand
Major Reclamation Regions
Market Share of Key Producers
Major Natural Rubber Producers
Major End-Users
Major Natural Rubber Market Worldwide
Technology Development
China’s Natural Rubber Price
IV. CHINA NATURAL RUBBER PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Natural Rubber Production and Demand
Natural Rubber Output
Natural Rubber Demand
Natural Rubber Capacity
Natural Rubber Import and Export
V. CHINA NATURAL RUBBER CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Natural Rubber Markets Outlook
Tire Market
Tire Market Outlook
Rubber Footwear Market
Rubber Footwear Market Outlook
Automobile Industry Market
Automobile Industry Market Outlook
Other Natural Rubber Application Market
Other Natural Rubber Application Markets Outlook
Tape Market
Hose Market
Wire& Cable Market
Medical Gloves Market
Condom Market
VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS
China Market Entry Overview
China’s Distribution System
Natural Rubber Thinner Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China’s Market Entry
Export to China
Indirect export
Direct Export
License and Contract Manufacture
Assembling in China
Contract Manufacturing
Trade Permit
Investment
Equity Joint Venture
Contractual Joint Venture
Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise
VII. NATURAL RUBBER PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Natural Rubber Producer Profiles and Directory
Major End-Users
To purchase this market study kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/84250/chinese-markets-for-natural-rubber.html