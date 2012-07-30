New Report on Chinese Markets for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- China's demand for nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
Table Of Contents
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. CHINESE NITRILE BUTADIENE RUBBER (NBR) INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Industry Structure
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Industry Production, Capacity and Demand
Major Producer Facility
Market Share of Key Producers
Major Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Producers
Major End-Users
Major Foreign Investments
Potential Entrants
Technology Development
China’s Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Price
IV. NITRILE BUTADIENE RUBBER (NBR) PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production and Demand
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Output
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Demand
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Capacity
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Capacity Expansion
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Import and Export
V. CHINA NITRILE BUTADIENE RUBBER MARKET OUTLOOK
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Markets Outlook
NBR Consumption in Rubber Hose Products and Flame-resistant Conveyor Belt Market
Rubber Hose Products and Flame-resistant Conveyor Belt Markets Outlook
NBR Consumption in Automobile Parts Market
Automobile Parts Markets Outlook
NBR Consumption in Wire and Cable Market
Wire and Cable Market Outlook
NBR Consumption in Tire Market
Tire Market Outlook
NBR Consumption in Adhesive Market
Adhesive Market Outlook
NBR Consumption in Other Markets
Other Market Outlook
VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS
China Market Entry Overview
China’s Distribution System
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China’s Market Entry
Licensing
Franchising
E-commerce
Trading Companies and Local Agents
Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise
VII. NITRILE BUTADIENE RUBBER (NBR) PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Producer Profiles and Directory
Major End-Users
