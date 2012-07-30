New Report on Chinese Markets for Phenolic Resins

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- China's demand for phenolic resins has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



Table Of Contents



I. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT



Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. CHINA PHENOLIC RESINS AND MOLDING COMPOUNDS INDUSTRY STRUCTURE



Phenolic Resins and Molding Compounds Industry Structure

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Phenolic Resins and Molding Compounds Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major End-Users

Major Distributors

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



IV. CHINA PHENOLIC RESINS AND MOLDING COMPOUNDS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND



Phenolic Resins and Molding Compounds Production & Demand Overview

Demand of Phenolic Resins and Molding Compounds by Region in 2011

Phenolic Molding Compounds Production

Phenolic Resins and Molding Compounds Imports and Exports

Phenolic Molding Compounds Imports

Phenolic Molding Compounds Exports

Phenolic Molding Compounds Demand

Pricing Trends



V. CHINA PHENOLIC RESINS AND MOLDING COMPOUNDS CONSUMPTION OUTLOOKS



Phenolic Resins and Molding Compounds Markets Outlook Overview

Construction

Construction Market Outlook

Phenolic Resins Consumption in Construction

Furniture

Furniture Market Outlook

Phenolic Resins Consumption in Furniture

Appliances

Appliances Market Outlook

Phenolic Molding Compounds Consumption in Appliances

Automobiles

Automobile Market Outlook

Phenolic Molding Compounds Consumption in Automobiles

Electric and Electronic Equipment

Electric and Electronic Equipment Market Outlook

Phenolic Molding Compounds Consumption in Electric and Electronic Equipment

Other Phenolic Molding Compounds Markets



VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES



Distribution System in China

China’s Distribution System

Phenolic Resin and Molding Compounds Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

Market Entry Channels

Exporting to China

Export Market Overview

Chinese Trading Practice

Trading Companies

Import Restrictions in China

Technology Licensing

Technology Licensing Overview

Intellectual Property Protection

Joint Venture

Joint Venture Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Wholly Owned Enterprises

Foreign Wholly Owned Enterprises Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Other Market Entry Channels

Setting up Sales Offices

Selling to China through Attending Trade Fairs

Contacting Chinese Companies

Advertising

Market Entry Strategies

Understanding Differences

Business Practice Differences

Knowledge of Regulations and Restrictions

Dealing with Central and Local Governments128



VII. CHINA PHENOLIC RESINS AND MOLDING COMPOUNDS PRODUCER PROFILES



Major Phenolic Resin and Molding Compounds Producer Profiles

Distributors and Trading Companies

Associations and Research Institutes

Major End-Users



To purchase this report kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/84215/chinese-markets-for-phenolic-resins.html