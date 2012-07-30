New Report on Chinese Markets for Polyurethane Rubber

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- China's demand for polyurethane rubber has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



Table Of Contents



I. INTRODUCTION



Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT



Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. CHINA POLYURETHANE RUBBER INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS



Polyurethane Rubber Industry Structure

Polyurethane Rubber Industry Production, Capacity and Demand

Major Producer Facility

Key Producers and Their Market Share

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments

Potential Entrants

Technology Development

China’s Polyurethane Rubber Price



IV. CHINA POLYURETHANE RUBBER PRODUCTION AND DEMAND



Polyurethane Rubber

Overview

Polyurethane Rubber Production and Demand

Polyurethane Rubber Output

Polyurethane Rubber Demand

Polyurethane Rubber Capacity

Polyurethane Rubber Import and Export

CPUR

Overview

CPUR Production and Demand

CPUR Output

CPUR Demand

CPUR Capacity

CPUR Import and Export

TPUR

Overview

TPUR Production and Demand

TPUR Output

TPUR Demand

TPUR Capacity

TPUR Import and Export

MPUR

Overview

MPUR Production and Demand

MPUR Output

MPUR Demand

MPUR Capacity

MPUR Import and Export



V. CHINA POLYURETHANE RUBBER MARKETS OUTLOOK



Polyurethane Rubber Markets Outlook

CPUR Consumption Markets

CPUR Consumption in Building Materials Market

Building Materials Markets Outlook

CPUR Consumption in Automobile Parts Market

Automobile Parts Markets Outlook

CPUR Consumption in Industrial Rubber Products Market

Industrial Rubber Products Markets Outlook

TPUR Consumption Markets

TPUR Consumption in Shoes Market

Shoes Markets Outlook

TPUR Consumption in Adhesive Market

Adhesive Markets Outlook

TPUR Consumption in Hose Market

Hose Markets Outlook

TPUR Consumption in Films Market

Films Markets Outlook

TPUR Consumption in Synthetic Leather

Synthetic Leather Markets Outlook

TPUR Consumption in Spandex Market

Spandex Markets Outlook

TPUR Consumption in Tire Market

Tire Markets Outlook

TPUR Consumption in Wire and Cable Market

Wire and Cable Markets Outlook

TPUR Consumption in Other Markets

Other Markets Outlook

MPUR Consumption Markets

MPUR Consumption in Films Market

Films Markets Outlook

MPUR Consumption in Medical Equipment Market

Medical Equipment Markets Outlook

MPUR Consumption in Molded Products Market

Molded Products Markets Outlook



VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS



China Market Entry Overview

China’s Distribution System

Polyurethane Rubber Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications



China’s Market Entry

Export to China

Indirect export

Direct Export

License and Contract Manufacture

Assembling in China

Contract Manufacturing

Trade Permit

Investment

Equity Joint Venture

Contractual Joint Venture

Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise



VII. POLYURETHANE RUBBER PRODUCER DIRECTORY



Polyurethane Rubber Producer Profiles and Directory

Major End-Users



To purchase this market study kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/84253/chinese-markets-for-polyurethane-rubber.html