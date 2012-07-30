New Report on Chinese Markets for Polyurethane Rubber

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- China's demand for polyurethane rubber has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
Table Of Contents
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. CHINA POLYURETHANE RUBBER INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Polyurethane Rubber Industry Structure
Polyurethane Rubber Industry Production, Capacity and Demand
Major Producer Facility
Key Producers and Their Market Share
Major End-Users
Major Foreign Investments
Potential Entrants
Technology Development
China’s Polyurethane Rubber Price
IV. CHINA POLYURETHANE RUBBER PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Polyurethane Rubber
Overview
Polyurethane Rubber Production and Demand
Polyurethane Rubber Output
Polyurethane Rubber Demand
Polyurethane Rubber Capacity
Polyurethane Rubber Import and Export
CPUR
Overview
CPUR Production and Demand
CPUR Output
CPUR Demand
CPUR Capacity
CPUR Import and Export
TPUR
Overview
TPUR Production and Demand
TPUR Output
TPUR Demand
TPUR Capacity
TPUR Import and Export
MPUR
Overview
MPUR Production and Demand
MPUR Output
MPUR Demand
MPUR Capacity
MPUR Import and Export
V. CHINA POLYURETHANE RUBBER MARKETS OUTLOOK
Polyurethane Rubber Markets Outlook
CPUR Consumption Markets
CPUR Consumption in Building Materials Market
Building Materials Markets Outlook
CPUR Consumption in Automobile Parts Market
Automobile Parts Markets Outlook
CPUR Consumption in Industrial Rubber Products Market
Industrial Rubber Products Markets Outlook
TPUR Consumption Markets
TPUR Consumption in Shoes Market
Shoes Markets Outlook
TPUR Consumption in Adhesive Market
Adhesive Markets Outlook
TPUR Consumption in Hose Market
Hose Markets Outlook
TPUR Consumption in Films Market
Films Markets Outlook
TPUR Consumption in Synthetic Leather
Synthetic Leather Markets Outlook
TPUR Consumption in Spandex Market
Spandex Markets Outlook
TPUR Consumption in Tire Market
Tire Markets Outlook
TPUR Consumption in Wire and Cable Market
Wire and Cable Markets Outlook
TPUR Consumption in Other Markets
Other Markets Outlook
MPUR Consumption Markets
MPUR Consumption in Films Market
Films Markets Outlook
MPUR Consumption in Medical Equipment Market
Medical Equipment Markets Outlook
MPUR Consumption in Molded Products Market
Molded Products Markets Outlook
VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS
China Market Entry Overview
China’s Distribution System
Polyurethane Rubber Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China’s Market Entry
Export to China
Indirect export
Direct Export
License and Contract Manufacture
Assembling in China
Contract Manufacturing
Trade Permit
Investment
Equity Joint Venture
Contractual Joint Venture
Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise
VII. POLYURETHANE RUBBER PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Polyurethane Rubber Producer Profiles and Directory
Major End-Users
To purchase this market study kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/84253/chinese-markets-for-polyurethane-rubber.html