New Report on Chinese Markets for Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- China's demand for purified terephthalic acid (PTA) has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. CHINA PTA INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
PTA Industry Structure
PTA Industry Production, Capacity and Demand
Major Producer Facility
Market Share of Key Producers
Major PTA Producers
Major End-Users
Major Foreign Investments
Potential Entrants
Technology Development
China’s PTA Price
IV. PTA PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
PTA Production and Demand
PTA Output
PTA Demand
PTA Capacity
PTA Import and Export
V. CHINA PTA MARKETS OUTLOOK
PTA Markets Outlook
PET Fiber Market
PET Fiber Market Outlook
PET Bottle Market
PET Bottle Markets Outlook
PET Film Market
PET Film Market Outlook
VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS
China Market Entry Overview
China’s Distribution System
PTA Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China’s Market Entry
Export to China
Indirect export
Direct Export
License and Contract Manufacture
Assembling in China
Contract Manufacturing
Trade Permit
Investment
Equity Joint Venture
Contractual Joint Venture
Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise
VII. PTA PRODUCER DIRECTORY
PTA Producer Profiles and Directory
To purchase this market study kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/84240/chinese-markets-for-purified-terephthalic-acid-pta.html