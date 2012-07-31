New Report on Chinese Markets for Ready-to-assemble Furniture

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- China's demand for ready-to-assemble furniture has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



Table Of Contents



I. INTRODUCTION



Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT



Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. READY-TO-ASSEMBLE FURNITURE INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS



Ready-to-Assemble Furniture Industry Overview

Industry Structure and Composition

Labor Costs

Major Producer Facility Locations

Major Ready-to-Assemble Furniture Producer’s Sales

Market Shares of Key Producers

Potential Entrants

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



IV. CHINA READY-TO-ASSEMBLE FURNITURE PRODUCTION AND DEMAND



Overview

Forestry Industry Outlook

Lumber Production and Demand

Ready-to-Assemble Furniture Output and Demand

Bedroom Furniture Output and Demand

Bedroom Furniture Sales

Foreign Trade

Bedroom Furniture Market Demand and Outlook

Pricing Trend

Entertainment Center Furniture Sales and Demand

Entertainment Center Furniture Sales

Foreign Trade

Entertainment Center Furniture Market Demand and Outlook

Pricing Trend

Kitchen Furniture Sales and Demand

Kitchen Furniture Sales

Foreign Trade

Kitchen Furniture Market Demand and Outlook

Pricing Trend

Office Furniture Sales and Demand

Office Furniture Sales

Foreign Trade

Office Furniture Market Demand and Outlook

Pricing Trend

Ready-to-Assemble Furniture Imports and Exports

Ready-to-Assemble Furniture Imports and Exports by Type

Ready-to-Assemble Furniture Imports and Exports by Country



V. CHINA READY-TO-ASSEMBLE FURNITURE MARKET OUTLOOKS



Ready-to-Assemble Furniture Markets Outlook Overview

Consumer Spending Trends by Region

North

Northeast

East

South

Southwest

Northwest

Construction Market Outlook

Residential Building Construction by Region

North

Northeast

East

South

Southwest

Northwest

Ready-to-assemble Furniture Sales and Demand by Region

North

Northeast

East

South

Southwest

Northwest



VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES



China Market Entry Overview

China’s Distribution System

Ready-to-Assemble Furniture Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China’s Market Entry

Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise



VII. CHINA READY-TO-ASSEMBLE FURNITURE PRODUCER DIRECTORY



Ready-to-Assemble Furniture Producer Profiles

Distributors

Trading Companies

Research Institutions and Associations



To purchase this report kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/84210/chinese-markets-for-ready-to-assemble-furniture.html