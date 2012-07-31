New Report on Chinese Markets for Rubber Processing Chemicals

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- China's demand for rubber processing chemicals has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
Table Of Contents
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. CHINA RUBBER PROCESSING CHEMICALS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Rubber Processing Chemicals Industry Structure
Market Size
Market Growth Drivers
Rubber Processing Chemicals Industry Capacity
Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity
Market Share of Key Producers
Labor Costs
Potential Entrants
Major End-Users
Major Distributors
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV. CHINA RUBBER PROCESSING CHEMICALS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Rubber Processing Chemicals Production and Demand
Antidegradants
Phenylenediamine
Phosphite
Phenolic Compounds
Other Antidegradants
Accelerators
Sulfenamides
Benzothiazole & Dithiocarbamete
Other Accelerators
Other Rubber Processing Chemicals
Rubber Processing Chemicals Market Demand by Market
Tire Rubber
Non-Tire Rubber
Rubber Processing Chemicals Market Demand by Rubber
Natural Rubber
Synthetic Rubber
Demand of Rubber Processing Chemicals by Region in 2011
Rubber Processing Chemicals Imports and Exports
Pricing Trends
V. CHINA RUBBER PROCESSING CHEMICALS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Rubber Processing Chemicals Markets Outlook Overview
Tire
Tire Market Outlook
Rubber Processing Chemicals Consumption in Tire
Industrial Rubber Products
Industrial Rubber Products Market Outlook
Rubber Processing Chemicals Consumption in Industrial Rubber Products
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
Distribution System in China
China's Distribution System
Rubber Processing Chemicals Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
Market Entry Channels
Exporting to China
Export Market Overview
Chinese Trading Practice
Trading Companies
Import Restrictions in China
Technology Licensing
Technology Licensing Overview
Intellectual Property Protection
Joint Venture
Joint Venture Overview
Advantages and Disadvantages
Wholly Owned Enterprises
Foreign Wholly Owned Enterprises Overview
Advantages and Disadvantages
Other Market Entry Channels
Setting up Sales Offices
Selling to China through Attending Trade Fairs
Contacting Chinese Companies
Advertising
Market Entry Strategies
Understanding Differences
Business Practice Differences
Knowledge of Regulations and Restrictions
Dealing with Governments
VII. CHINA RUBBER PROCESSING CHEMICALS PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Rubber Processing Chemicals Producer Profiles
Distributors and Trading Companies
Research Institutions and Associations
Major End-Users
