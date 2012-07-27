New Report on Chinese Markets for Semiconductors

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- China's demand for semiconductors has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



TABLE OF CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION



Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT



Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. CHINA SEMICONDUCTORS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENT



Semiconductors Industry Structure

Market Size

Major Producer Facility Locations and Output

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major Distributors

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development





IV. CHINA SEMICONDUCTORS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND



Overview

Semiconductors Production and Demand by Type

TTL integrated circuit

Major Suppliers

Major Distributors

TTL integrated circuit Output

TTL integrated circuit Import and Export

TTL integrated circuit Demand

Pricing Trends

HTL integrated circuit

Major Suppliers

Major Distributors

HTL integrated circuit Output

HTL integrated circuit Import and Export

HTL integrated circuit fiber Demand

Pricing Trends

CMOS integrated circuit

Major Suppliers

Major Distributors

CMOS integrated circuit Output

CMOS integrated circuit Import and Export

CMOS integrated circuit fiber Demand

Pricing Trends

Hybrid circuit

Major Suppliers

Major Distributors

Hybrid circuit Output

Hybrid circuit Import and Export

Hybrid circuit Demand

Pricing Trends

Bipolar memory

Major Suppliers

Major Distributors

Bipolar memory Output

Bipolar memory Import and Export

Bipolar memory Demand

Pricing Trends

Transistors

Major Suppliers

Major Distributors

Transistors Output

Transistors Import and Export

Transistors Demand

Pricing Trends

Diodes and rectifiers

Major Suppliers

Major Distributors

Diodes and rectifiers Output

Diodes and rectifiers Import and Export

Diodes and rectifiers Demand

Pricing Trends

Semiconductor devices

Major Suppliers

Major Distributors

Semiconductor devices Output

Semiconductor devices Import and Export

Semiconductor devices Demand

Pricing Trends

Other Semiconductors

Other Semiconductors Output

Other Semiconductors Import and Export

Other Semiconductors Demand



V. CHINA SEMICONDUCTORS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET



Chinese electronic Industry Outlook

Data Growth Forecasts

Semiconductors Markets Outlook Overview

Government and Business Market

Government and Business Consumer Market Outlook

Semiconductors Demand in Government and Business Market

Telecommunication Semiconductors Market

Telecommunication Market Outlook

Semiconductors Demand in Telecommunication Market

Local Access Networks

Government and Business Consumer Market Outlook

Semiconductors Demand in Government and Business Market

Cable Television

Cable Television Market Outlook

Semiconductors Demand in Cable Television Market

Private Data Networks Semiconductors Market

Private Data Networks Semiconductors Market Outlook

Semiconductors Demand in Private Data Networks Semiconductors Market

In-Building Semiconductors Market

Construction Market Outlook

Semiconductors Demand in Construction Market

Aerospace Semiconductors Market

Aerospace Market Outlook

Semiconductors Demand in Aerospace Market

Other Semiconductors Markets



VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES



Distribution System in China

China's Distribution System

Semiconductors Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

Market Entry Channels

Exporting to China

Export Market Overview

Chinese Trading Practice

Trading Companies

Import Restrictions in China

Technology Licensing

Technology Licensing Overview

Intellectual Property Protection

Joint Venture

Joint Venture Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Wholly Owned Enterprises

Foreign Wholly Owned Enterprises Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Other Market Entry Channels

Setting up Sales Offices

Selling to China Through Attending Trade Fairs

Contacting Chinese Companies

Advertising

Market Entry Strategies

Understanding Differences

Business Practice Differences

Knowledge of Regulations and Restrictions

Dealing with Governments



VII. SEMICONDUCTORS PRODUCER DIRECTORY



Semiconductors Producer Profiles

Distributors and Trading Companies

Research Institutions and Associations



To purchase this market study kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/84231/chinese-markets-for-semiconductors.html