New Report on Chinese Markets for Semiconductors

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- China's demand for semiconductors has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. CHINA SEMICONDUCTORS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENT
Semiconductors Industry Structure
Market Size
Major Producer Facility Locations and Output
Market Share of Key Producers
Labor Costs
Potential Entrants
Major Distributors
Major End-Users
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV. CHINA SEMICONDUCTORS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Semiconductors Production and Demand by Type
TTL integrated circuit
Major Suppliers
Major Distributors
TTL integrated circuit Output
TTL integrated circuit Import and Export
TTL integrated circuit Demand
Pricing Trends
HTL integrated circuit
Major Suppliers
Major Distributors
HTL integrated circuit Output
HTL integrated circuit Import and Export
HTL integrated circuit fiber Demand
Pricing Trends
CMOS integrated circuit
Major Suppliers
Major Distributors
CMOS integrated circuit Output
CMOS integrated circuit Import and Export
CMOS integrated circuit fiber Demand
Pricing Trends
Hybrid circuit
Major Suppliers
Major Distributors
Hybrid circuit Output
Hybrid circuit Import and Export
Hybrid circuit Demand
Pricing Trends
Bipolar memory
Major Suppliers
Major Distributors
Bipolar memory Output
Bipolar memory Import and Export
Bipolar memory Demand
Pricing Trends
Transistors
Major Suppliers
Major Distributors
Transistors Output
Transistors Import and Export
Transistors Demand
Pricing Trends
Diodes and rectifiers
Major Suppliers
Major Distributors
Diodes and rectifiers Output
Diodes and rectifiers Import and Export
Diodes and rectifiers Demand
Pricing Trends
Semiconductor devices
Major Suppliers
Major Distributors
Semiconductor devices Output
Semiconductor devices Import and Export
Semiconductor devices Demand
Pricing Trends
Other Semiconductors
Other Semiconductors Output
Other Semiconductors Import and Export
Other Semiconductors Demand
V. CHINA SEMICONDUCTORS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Chinese electronic Industry Outlook
Data Growth Forecasts
Semiconductors Markets Outlook Overview
Government and Business Market
Government and Business Consumer Market Outlook
Semiconductors Demand in Government and Business Market
Telecommunication Semiconductors Market
Telecommunication Market Outlook
Semiconductors Demand in Telecommunication Market
Local Access Networks
Government and Business Consumer Market Outlook
Semiconductors Demand in Government and Business Market
Cable Television
Cable Television Market Outlook
Semiconductors Demand in Cable Television Market
Private Data Networks Semiconductors Market
Private Data Networks Semiconductors Market Outlook
Semiconductors Demand in Private Data Networks Semiconductors Market
In-Building Semiconductors Market
Construction Market Outlook
Semiconductors Demand in Construction Market
Aerospace Semiconductors Market
Aerospace Market Outlook
Semiconductors Demand in Aerospace Market
Other Semiconductors Markets
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
Distribution System in China
China's Distribution System
Semiconductors Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
Market Entry Channels
Exporting to China
Export Market Overview
Chinese Trading Practice
Trading Companies
Import Restrictions in China
Technology Licensing
Technology Licensing Overview
Intellectual Property Protection
Joint Venture
Joint Venture Overview
Advantages and Disadvantages
Wholly Owned Enterprises
Foreign Wholly Owned Enterprises Overview
Advantages and Disadvantages
Other Market Entry Channels
Setting up Sales Offices
Selling to China Through Attending Trade Fairs
Contacting Chinese Companies
Advertising
Market Entry Strategies
Understanding Differences
Business Practice Differences
Knowledge of Regulations and Restrictions
Dealing with Governments
VII. SEMICONDUCTORS PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Semiconductors Producer Profiles
Distributors and Trading Companies
Research Institutions and Associations
