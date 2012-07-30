New Report on Chinese Markets for Specialty Rubber

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- China's demand for specialty rubber has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
Table Of Contents
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. CHINA SPECIAL RUBBER INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Special Rubber Industry Structure
Special Rubber Industry Production, Capacity and Demand
Major Producer Facility
Key Producers and Their Market Share
Major End-Users
Major Foreign Investments
Potential Entrants
Technology Development
China’s Special Rubber Price
China’s Silicone Rubber Price
China’s Chlorinated Polyethylene Rubber Price
China’s Fluoro Rubber Price
China’s Polysulfide Rubber Price
China’s Polyacrylate Rubber Price
China’s Epichlorohydrin Rubber Price
IV. CHINA SPECIAL RUBBER PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Special Rubber
Overview
Special Rubber Production and Demand
Special Rubber Output
Special Rubber Demand
Special Rubber Capacity
Special Rubber Capacity Expansion
Special Rubber Import and Export
Silicone Rubber
Overview
Silicone Rubber Production and Demand
Silicone Rubber Output
Silicone Rubber Demand
Silicone Rubber Capacity
Silicone Rubber Capacity Expansion
Silicone Rubber Import and Export
Chlorinated Polyethylene Rubber
Overview
Chlorinated Polyethylene Rubber Production and Demand
Chlorinated Polyethylene Rubber Output
Chlorinated Polyethylene Rubber Demand
Chlorinated Polyethylene Rubber Capacity
Chlorinated Polyethylene Rubber Capacity Expansion
Chlorinated Polyethylene Rubber Import and Export
Fluoro Rubber
Overview
Fluoro Rubber Production and Demand
Fluoro Rubber Output
Fluoro Rubber Demand
Fluoro Rubber Capacity
Fluoro Rubber Import and Export
Polysulfide Rubber
Overview
Polysulfide Rubber Production and Demand
Polysulfide Rubber Output
Polysulfide Rubber Demand
Polysulfide Rubber Capacity
Polysulfide Rubber Import and Export
Polyacrylate Rubber
Overview
Polyacrylate Rubber Production and Demand
Polyacrylate Rubber Output
Polyacrylate Rubber Demand
Polyacrylate Rubber Capacity
Polyacrylate Rubber Capacity Expansion
Polyacrylate Rubber Import and Export
Epichlorohydrin Rubber
Overview
Epichlorohydrin Rubber Production and Demand
Epichlorohydrin Rubber Output
Epichlorohydrin Rubber Demand
Epichlorohydrin Rubber Capacity
Epichlorohydrin Rubber Capacity Expansion
Epichlorohydrin Rubber Import and Export
V. CHINA SPECIAL RUBBER MARKETS OUTLOOK
Special Rubber Markets Outlook
Special Rubber Consumption Markets
Special Rubber Consumption in Building Materials Market
Building Materials Markets Outlook
Special Rubber Consumption in Wire and Cable Market
Wire and Cable Markets Outlook
Special Rubber Consumption in Electronic Components Market
Electronic Components Markets Outlook
Special Rubber Consumption in Automobile Parts Market
Automobile Parts Markets Outlook
Special Rubber Consumption in Medical Equipment Market
Medical Equipment Markets Outlook
Special Rubber Consumption in Adhesive Market
Adhesive Markets Outlook
Special Rubber Consumption in Industrial Rubber Products Market
Industrial Rubber Products Markets Outlook
Special Rubber Consumption in Hose Market
Hose Markets Outlook
Special Rubber Consumption in Coating Market
Coating Markets Outlook
Special Rubber Consumption in Other Markets
Other Markets Outlook
VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS
China Market Entry Overview
China’s Distribution System
Special Rubber Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China’s Market Entry
Export to China
Indirect export
Direct Export
License and Contract Manufacture
Assembling in China
Contract Manufacturing
Trade Permit
Investment
Equity Joint Venture
Contractual Joint Venture
Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise
VII. SPECIAL RUBBER PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Special Rubber Producer Profiles and Directory
Major End-Users
To purchase this market study kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/84256/chinese-markets-for-specialty-rubber.html