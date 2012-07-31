New Report on Chinese Markets for Steel

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- China's demand for steel has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



Table Of Contents



I. INTRODUCTION



Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT



Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. CHINA STEEL INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS



Steel Industry Overview

Steel Industry Structure

Labor Costs

Major Producer Facility Locations

Major Producer Facility Output

Market Share of Key Producers

Potential Entrants

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



IV. CHINA STEEL PRODUCTION AND DEMAND



Overview

Steel Production and Demand

Heavy Rail

Ordinary Large Rolled-steel

Ordinary Medium Rolled-steel

Ordinary Small Rolled-steel

High Quality Section Steel

Wire Steel

Steel Plate

Steel Pipe and Tube

Steel Band

Other Steel Products

Stainless Steel

Steel Imports and Exports

Pricing Trends



V. CHINA STEEL CONSUMPTION BY MARKET



Steel Markets Outlook Overview

Construction

Construction Market Outlook

Steel Consumption in Construction

Automobiles

Automobile Market Outlook

Steel Consumption in Automobiles

Machinery and Equipment

Machinery and Equipment Market Outlook

Steel Consumption in Machinery and Equipment

Household Appliances

Household Appliance Market Outlook

Steel Consumption in House Appliances

Other Steel Markets



VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES



Distribution System in China

China's Distribution System

Steel Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

Market Entry Channels

Exporting to China

Export Market Overview

Chinese Trading Practice

Trading Companies

Import Restrictions in China

Technology Licensing

Technology Licensing Overview

Intellectual Property Protection

Joint Venture

Joint Venture Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Wholly Owned Enterprises

Foreign Wholly Owned Enterprises Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Other Market Entry Channels

Setting up Sales Offices

Selling to China Through Attending Trade Fairs

Contacting Chinese Companies

Advertising

Market Entry Strategies

Understanding Differences

Business Practice Differences

Knowledge of Regulations and Restrictions

Dealing with Governments



VII. CHINA STEEL PRODUCER DIRECTORY



Steel Producer Profiles

Distributors

Research Institutions and Associations

Major End-Users



To purchase this report kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/84214/chinese-markets-for-steel.html