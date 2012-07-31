New Report on Chinese Markets for Steel

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- China's demand for steel has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
Table Of Contents
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. CHINA STEEL INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Steel Industry Overview
Steel Industry Structure
Labor Costs
Major Producer Facility Locations
Major Producer Facility Output
Market Share of Key Producers
Potential Entrants
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV. CHINA STEEL PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Steel Production and Demand
Heavy Rail
Ordinary Large Rolled-steel
Ordinary Medium Rolled-steel
Ordinary Small Rolled-steel
High Quality Section Steel
Wire Steel
Steel Plate
Steel Pipe and Tube
Steel Band
Other Steel Products
Stainless Steel
Steel Imports and Exports
Pricing Trends
V. CHINA STEEL CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Steel Markets Outlook Overview
Construction
Construction Market Outlook
Steel Consumption in Construction
Automobiles
Automobile Market Outlook
Steel Consumption in Automobiles
Machinery and Equipment
Machinery and Equipment Market Outlook
Steel Consumption in Machinery and Equipment
Household Appliances
Household Appliance Market Outlook
Steel Consumption in House Appliances
Other Steel Markets
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
Distribution System in China
China's Distribution System
Steel Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
Market Entry Channels
Exporting to China
Export Market Overview
Chinese Trading Practice
Trading Companies
Import Restrictions in China
Technology Licensing
Technology Licensing Overview
Intellectual Property Protection
Joint Venture
Joint Venture Overview
Advantages and Disadvantages
Wholly Owned Enterprises
Foreign Wholly Owned Enterprises Overview
Advantages and Disadvantages
Other Market Entry Channels
Setting up Sales Offices
Selling to China Through Attending Trade Fairs
Contacting Chinese Companies
Advertising
Market Entry Strategies
Understanding Differences
Business Practice Differences
Knowledge of Regulations and Restrictions
Dealing with Governments
VII. CHINA STEEL PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Steel Producer Profiles
Distributors
Research Institutions and Associations
Major End-Users
To purchase this report kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/84214/chinese-markets-for-steel.html