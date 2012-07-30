New Report on Chinese Markets for Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- China's demand for styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



Table Of Contents



I. INTRODUCTION



Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT



Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. CHINA SBR INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS



SBR Industry Structure

SBR Industry Production, Capacity and Demand

Major Producer Facility

Market Share of Key Producers

Major SBR Producers

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments

Potential Entrants

Technology Development

China’s SBR Price



IV. CHINA SBR PRODUCTION AND DEMAND



Overview

SBR Production and Demand

SBR Output

SBR Demand

SBR Capacity

SBR Capacity Expansion

SBR Import and Export



V. CHINA SBR MARKETS OUTLOOK



SBR Markets Outlook

Tire Market

Tire Markets Outlook

Footwear Market

Footwear Markets Outlook

Hose Market

Hose Markets Outlook

Tape Market

Tape Markets Outlook

Cycle Tire Market

Cycle Tire Markets Outlook

Other SBR Application Market

Other SBR Application Markets Outlook



VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES



China Market Entry Overview

China’s Distribution System

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China’s Market Entry

Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises



VII. SBR PRODUCER DIRECTORY



Profiles of SBR Producers and Major Customers

Producers

Application

Major End-Users



