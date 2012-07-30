Reportstack

New Report on Chinese Markets for Styrene Butadiene Rubber

 

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- China's demand for styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

Table Of Contents

I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

III. CHINA SBR INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

SBR Industry Structure
SBR Industry Production, Capacity and Demand
Major Producer Facility
Market Share of Key Producers
Major SBR Producers
Major End-Users
Major Foreign Investments
Potential Entrants
Technology Development
China’s SBR Price

IV. CHINA SBR PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview
SBR Production and Demand
SBR Output
SBR Demand
SBR Capacity
SBR Capacity Expansion
SBR Import and Export

V. CHINA SBR MARKETS OUTLOOK

SBR Markets Outlook
Tire Market
Tire Markets Outlook
Footwear Market
Footwear Markets Outlook
Hose Market
Hose Markets Outlook
Tape Market
Tape Markets Outlook
Cycle Tire Market
Cycle Tire Markets Outlook
Other SBR Application Market
Other SBR Application Markets Outlook

VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

China Market Entry Overview
China’s Distribution System
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China’s Market Entry
Licensing
Franchising
E-commerce
Trading Companies and Local Agents
Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises

VII. SBR PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Profiles of SBR Producers and Major Customers
Producers
Application
Major End-Users

