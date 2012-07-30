New Report on Chinese Markets for Tires

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- China's demand for tires has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



Table Of Contents



I. INTRODUCTION



Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT



Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. CHINA TIRES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS



Tires Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity

Market Share of Key Producers

Potential Entrants

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



IV. CHINA TIRES PRODUCTION AND DEMAND



Overview

Tires Raw Materials Production and Consumption

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

Rubber Exports and Imports

Tires Production and Demand

Automobile Tires

Motor Cycle Tires

Bicycle Tires

Other Vehicle Tires

Tire Production and Demand by Type

Redial Tires

Other Tires

Tires Imports and Exports

Pricing Trends



V. CHINA TIRES CONSUMPTION BY MARKET



Tires Markets Outlook Overview

Automobiles

OEM Automobile Production

Tires Consumption in OEM Automobiles

Automobile in Use

Tires Consumption in Automobile Tire Replacement Market

Motor Cycles

OEM Motor Cycles Production

Tires Consumption in OEM Motor Cycles

Motor Cycles in Use

Tires Consumption in Motor Cycles Tire Replacement Market

Bicycles

OEM Bicycles Production

Tires Consumption in OEM Bicycles

Bicycles in Use

Tires Consumption in Bicycles Tire Replacement Market

Other Vehicles

Other Vehicle Market Outlook

Tires Consumption in Other Vehicle Markets



VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES



Distribution System in China

China's Distribution System

Tires Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

Market Entry Channels

Exporting to China

Export Market Overview

Chinese Trading Practice

Chemical Trade Companies

Import Restrictions in China

Technology Licensing

Technology Licensing Overview

Intellectual Property Protection

Joint Venture

Joint Venture Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Wholly Owned Enterprises

Foreign Wholly Owned Enterprises Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Other Market Entry Channels

Setting up Sales Offices

Selling to China Through Attending Trade Fairs

Contacting Chinese Companies

Advertising

Market Entry Strategies

Understanding Differences

Business Practice Differences

Knowledge of Regulations and Restrictions

Dealing with Governments



VII. CHINA TIRES PRODUCER DIRECTORY



Tires Producer Profiles

Research Institutions and Associations



To purchase this report kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/84204/chinese-markets-for-tires.html