New Report on Companion Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- The Companion Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the companion diagnostics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter companion diagnostic partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors companion diagnostics technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner’s negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.



This report contains over 1,000 links to online copies of actual companion diagnostics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner’s flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party’s ability to derive value from the deal.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of companion diagnostic dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in companion diagnostic dealmaking since 2007, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading companion diagnostic deals since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma, most active bigpharma, and most active of all biopharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 50 bigpharma companies with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of companion diagnostic deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of companion diagnostics partnering deals signed and announced since January 2007, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by companion diagnostics partnering company A-Z , deal type definitions and companion diagnostics partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in companion diagnostic partnering and dealmaking since 2007. In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of companion diagnostic technologies and products.



Report scope



Companion Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to companion diagnostics trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Companion Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:



Trends in companion diagnostics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2007

Analysis of companion diagnostics deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life companion diagnostics deals

Access to over 1,000 companion diagnostics contract documents

The leading companion diagnostics deals by value since 2007

Most active companion diagnostics dealmakers since 2007

The leading companion diagnostics partnering resources



