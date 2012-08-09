New Report On Compressed Natural Gas Vehicle Market in the APAC Region 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- The Compressed Natural Vehicle market in the APAC region to reach 15 million units by 2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is increasing fuel prices. The Compressed Natural Vehicle market in the APAC region has also been witnessing increasing number of bi-fuel vehicles. However, gas supply and refueling infrastructure poses the biggest challenge in the Compressed Natural Vehicle Market in APAC.



The Compressed Natural Vehicle Market in the APAC Region 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the APAC region; it also covers the Compressed Natural Vehicle market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Fiat S.p.A., Ford Motor Co., Suzuki Motors Corp., and Volkswagen AG. Other vendors mentioned in the report are Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Suzuki Motor Corp., Mercedes-Benz, Renault S.A., Capacity of Texas Inc., Cummins Westport Inc., Freightliner, Volvo, Weichai Power Co. Ltd., Altech-Eco Corp., Fuel Systems Solutions Inc., GNC Galileo S.A., Kraus Global Inc., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., and Bosch Group



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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