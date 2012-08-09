New Report on Electric Vehicle Market in the Us 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- The Electric Vehicle market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 43.39 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of advanced vehicle technology projects in the US. The Electric Vehicle market in the US has also been witnessing the increasing growth of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market in the US. However, the high cost of electric vehicles is acting as a barrier to the growth of the market.



The Electric Vehicle Market in the US 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Electric Vehicle market landscape in the US and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report includes the entire range of electric vehicles including plug-in electric vehicles and pure electric vehicles.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., General Motors Co., Tesla Motors Inc., Fisker Automotive Inc., and Smith Electric Vehicles Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view a detailed table of contents for this market report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/88347/electric-vehicle-market-in-the-us-2011-2015.html