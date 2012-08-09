New Report on Enterprise Application Software Market in Turkey 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/9/2012 -- The Enterprise Application Software market in Turkey to grow at a CAGR of 15.7 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for improved business productivity. The Enterprise Application Software market in Turkey has also been witnessing the emergence of the SaaS model. However, difficulty in selecting appropriate software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Enterprise Application Software Market in Turkey 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on Turkey; it also covers the Enterprise Application Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years.



The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include SAP AG, Logo Business Solutions, Oracle Corp., and Microsoft Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/88410/enterprise-application-software-market-in-turkey-2011-2015.html