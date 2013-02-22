New Report on Global Backend-as-a-Service Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) market to grow at a CAGR of 100.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce complexity of application development. The Global BaaS market has also been witnessing the increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets. However, the lack of end-user control could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Backend-as-a-service Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global BaaS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Kinvey Inc., Parse, Buddy Platform Inc., Appcelerator Inc.



To Have a Copy: http://www.allmarketresearch.com/wiki/global-backend-as-a-service-market-2012-2016.php



The other vendors mentioned in the report are StackMob Inc., Sencha Inc., Apigee Corp., Kii Inc., CloudMine, Structum inc./iKnode, Api O Mat, FeedHenry LLC, GeoLoqi Inc., Flurry Inc., FatFractual Inc., mobDB LLC, Proxomo Software Inc., QuickBlox, ScottyApp Inc. Urban Airship Inc., Kumulos, Exadel Inc./Tiggzi, Microsoft Corp./ Windows Azure Mobile Services, Rival Edge Pte. Ltd./CloudyRec, and Applicasa.



