New Report on Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Building Integrated Solar photovoltaic (BIPV) systems utilize building integrated solar panels to generate electricity, by transforming solar radiations into electrical energy. The energy generated has wide applications in several sectors including residential, commercial and industrial sectors. The major advantage of the BIPV is decentralization from grid power.



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The BIPV market report by Transparency Market Research provides an in-depth analysis of the global BIPV industry. The report segments the market on the basis of product type, technology, end-user and region and also provides forecasts and estimates for each segment. The report also analyses demand and supply characteristics of the market by providing a detailed forecast and analysis of volume in terms of annual installations and revenue for the period 2013 to 2019.



Curtain wall systems are capturing the market for BIPV due to their low maintenance and enhanced barrier and transparent properties as compare to glass. Rooftop BIPV is having large market share due to implementation of first generation technology and the trend is expected to be the same over entire forecast period. Curtain wall BIPV products are expected to grow at healthy growth rates. BIPV windows are niche product segment at present. However, this segment is likely to become attractive market segment due to growing applications in residential as well as commercial sector.



The various technologies utilized BIPV are C-Si, thin film and other (OPV & DSC). The thin film technology is grabbing the attention of market players owing to its flexible design and ease of integration in curtain wall BIPV and fabrics. This widens up the applications for thin film technology and this technology segment is expected to grow at higher growth rates over the entire forecast period. Due to its low prices and higher efficiencies at the present, C-Si technology became the major technology segment in 2012. However, C-Si technology is oldest one and many developments to enhance efficiency have taken place. Such factors are expected to drive the market for C-Si technology. Other technologies such as OPV and DSC are third generation technologies and are still under the development phase. The development of these technologies is likely to produce high efficiency panels and expected to become attractive market.



Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into commercial, industrial and residential. Large number of urban development and growing population is creating demand for BIPV in residential segment. Industrial segment is expected to grow at moderate growth rates.



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The report also provides a thorough analysis of market share and revenue of companies such as First Solar Inc., Ascent Solar Technologies Inc, Pythagoras Solar Ltd, Sapa Solar and Centrosolar AG. The report provides a detailed analysis of the various factors influencing the BIPV industry with the help of Porter’s five force analysis. The analysis also helps to understand the degree of competition in the market. The report also analyses the value chain and the various drivers and restraints of the BIPV market.



BIPV Market: Product Analysis

- Rooftop

- Curtain wall

- BIPV windows



BIPV Market: Technology Analysis

- C-Si

- Thin film

- Other (DSC & OPV)



BIPV Market: End-user Analysis

- Commercial

- Residential

- Industrial



BIPV Market: Regional Analysis

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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