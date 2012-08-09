New Report On Global Content Security Gateway Market 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/9/2012 -- The Global Content Security Gateway market to grow at a CAGR of 4.1 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of mobile devices. The Global Content Security Gateway market has also been witnessing the increasing popularity of cloud-based content security gateway solutions. However, the increasing complexity of cyber-attacks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Content Security Gateway Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Content Security Gateway market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Cisco Systems Inc., McAfee Inc., Symantec Corp., and Websense Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Barracuda Networks Inc., Blue Coat Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., SonicWALL Inc., Trend Micro Inc. and WatchGuard Technologies Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/88416/global-content-security-gateway-market-2011-2015.html