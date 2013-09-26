New Report on Global Forging Industry 2012-2016 - Market Size, Shares, Growth, Analysis and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Global Forging industry to grow at a CAGR of 9.42 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from the Automotive industry. The Global Forging industry has also been witnessing the increasing sourcing of forging activities to low-cost countries. However, the increasing cost of resources could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-forging-industry-2012-2016-report.html



Global Forging industry 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Forging industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Bharat Forged Ltd., Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp., and ThyssenKrupp AG



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Aichi Steel Corp., Alcoa Inc., Allegheny Technologies Inc., KITZ Corp., Mahindra Forging Ltd., Schuler Group, and SNT Corp.



Browse More Reports From this Publisher: http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Related Reports-



New Opportunities for Gold: Conductive Inks for the Electronics Industry 2013-2019

(http://www.researchmoz.us/the-market-for-gold-inks-2013-2019-report.html)



Gold is a precious metal that is used in the electronics industry due to its stability characteristics. In this report we look at the opportunity for gold-based inks in the printed electronics space, assessing it's potential penetration in applications varying from thin film transistors to emerging photovoltaics, photo-detectors and other types of sensors.



Global High Speed Steel Metal Cutting Tools Market 2012-2016

(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-high-speed-steel-metal-cutting-tools-market-2012-2016-report.html)



Global High Speed Steel Metal Cutting Tools market to grow at a CAGR of 10.13 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to develop superior-quality products. The Global High Speed Steel Metal Cutting Tools market has also been witnessing a reduction in the cost of high speed steel (HSS) metal-cutting tools. However, the increase in preference for carbide metal-cutting tools could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



China Magnetic Element Industry 2012 Market Research Report

(http://www.researchmoz.us/china-magnetic-element-industry-2012-market-research-report-report.html)



The report firstly introduced Magnetic Element basic information included Magnetic Element definition classification application industry chain structure industry overview; international market analysis, China domestic market analysis, Macroeconomic environment and economic situation analysis and influence, Magnetic Element industry policy and plan, Magnetic Element product specification, manufacturing process, product cost structure etc.



Rare Earth Metal Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2011 to 2017

(http://www.researchmoz.us/rare-earth-metal-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2011-to-2017-report.html)



The rest of the world was asleep as China grew to become a goliath in the rare earth industry. It took the rest of the world 20 years to wake up to the realization that the future of high technology could be in the hands of this one supplier. While there may be ample rare earth elements in the earth’s crust, the challenge is in locating reserves worth mining and putting into place the infrastructure and processes necessary to mine and process them.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz ( http://www.researchmoz.us/ ) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. We provide the market context, competitor insight and future trends needed for strategic planning.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://researchmoz.blogspot.com/