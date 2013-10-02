New Report on Global Power Survey 2013-2014 - Market Size, Shares, Study and Sales Strategies

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- “Global Power Survey 2013-2014: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Power Industry” is a new report that analyzes how power industry companies' media spend, marketing and sales strategies and practices, and business planning are set to change in 2013-2014. Additionally, this report presents comparative analysis between four years of survey results (wherever applicable).



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This report provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets of global power industry suppliers and how spending by global power industry suppliers will change, providing an insight into global marketing behavior. In addition, the report identifies future growth of global power industry buyers and suppliers and MandA activity. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type, and size.



Why was the report written?



This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading global power industry executives. The report provides data and analysis on global power industry suppliers' media spend, marketing and sales strategies, and practices and business planning within the global power industry. This report includes key topics such as media channel spending outlooks, media budgets, marketing agency selection criteria, business challenges, and sales tactics of leading suppliers within the global power industry. The report also identifies global power industry buyers' and suppliers' future growth, MandA, and investment expectations.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Executives from the global power industry anticipate an increase in levels of consolidation, with 55% of respondents projecting an increase in merger and acquisition (MandA) activities in 2013.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



The challenges faced by the power companies such as competition, the requirement of expansion of capacity and services offerings, and weak market conditions, have prompted companies to consolidate positions and look for MandA to stabilize operations.



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What makes this report unique and essential to read?



This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading power industry companies. It provides the reader with a definitive analysis of the industry outlook and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2013-2014; additionally, this report presents comparative analysis between four years of survey results (wherever applicable). Furthermore, the report reveals the current size of power industry suppliers' marketing and advertising budgets and how expenditure by industry suppliers will change, providing insight into global marketing behavior. This report identifies the key marketing aims of organizations and the sales strategies companies will adopt in order to adapt to market conditions in 2013. Additionally, it aims to identify key amendments to marketing agencies that aid business generation, respondents' criteria for marketing agency selection, and attitudes towards marketing and sales.



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