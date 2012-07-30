New Report on Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in Brazil

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Brazil report is an essential source of information and analysis on Brazil’s healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape, and identifies the key trends in the healthcare market. The report also provides insights into the country’s demographic, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape, and healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets.



Brazil is the most populated country in Latin America, and in 2010, with a population of 193 million, was the fifth most populated country in the world. It currently has a demographic advantage in terms of a large working age population. The available data for the age-wise distribution of the Brazilian population shows that the population in the working age group of 20-59 years increased from 2005 to 2010. The elderly population (60 years and above) is expected to increase in the future to account for more than 13% of the population by 2020. The disease burden associated with a large elderly population will require significant healthcare expenditure, thereby acting as a positive driver for the Brazilian healthcare market. The Brazilian Ministry of Health (MoH) enacted a complete National Drug Policy (NDP) in 1998 to support the national health policy and the public’s right of access to healthcare. The NDP facilitates the guidelines and responsibilities for all government levels regarding the guarantee of access to medicines necessary to public health.



- Overview of Brazil’s pharmaceutical and medical device markets, including the market size, market segmentation, and key drivers of and barriers to the market.

- Profile and SWOT analysis of the major players in the pharmaceutical and medical device market. The major players covered for the pharmaceutical market are Pfizer, Novartis, Sanofi and Roche, while the major players covered for the medical device market are Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-la Roche, Essilor International and Philips Healthcare.

- Insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape. Analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and market authorization process for new drug and medical devices.

- A detailed analysis of Brazil’s political and economic environment, including economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure.

- An overview of the opportunities and challenges for growth that exist in Brazil’s healthcare market.



