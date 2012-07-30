New Report on Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in China

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in China report is an essential source of information and analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of China. The report identifies the key trends in the Chinese healthcare market, as well as insights on the demographics, the regulatory and reimbursement landscapes and healthcare infrastructure of China. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical devices market.



China is the most populated country in the world. In 2010, the population of China was approximately 1.3 billion – approximately one-fifth of the global population. Population growth in China has been increasing with a slow growth rate due to the strict enforcement of the country’s one-child policy. The decline in the population of the young working age group and increasing elderly population is a matter of concern for policy planners.



The pharmaceutical industry in China was estimated at $161.8 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach approximately $466 billion by 2020 with a projected CAGR of 10.3%. The western medicine market of China in 2009 was approximately $21 billion. The medical device market size was approximately $14.8 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach approximately $38.4 billion by 2020 with a projected CAGR of 10.1%.



This positive trend in the Chinese healthcare market can be attributed primarily to -

- Increasing elderly population

- Increasing healthcare insurance coverage

- Favorable government funding for research and development

- Government initiatives for the prevention and management of chronic diseases

- Improved IPR environment

- Reduced drug evaluation and registration process timelines



Scope



The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscapes of China. The scope includes -

- An overview of the Chinese pharmaceutical and medical devices market, including market size, market segmentation, key drivers and barriers for the market.

- Profile and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical and medical devices market. Major players covered for the pharmaceutical market are the Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group, Xiuzheng Pharmaceutical Group, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group, Noth China Pharmaceutical Group and the Tasly Group. Major players covered for the medical devices market are GlaxoSmithKline, Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-la Roche, and Philips Healthcare.

- An insightful review on the reimbursement and regulatory landscapes. Analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and market authorization processes for new drugs and medical devices for China.

- A detailed analysis of the political and economic environment of China including the economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure.

- An overview of the opportunities and challenges for growth that exist in the Chinese healthcare market.



Reasons to buy



This report provides comprehensive coverage of both the pharmaceutical and the medical devices market of China. The report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the healthcare market in China.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical and medical devices market segments, and the companies likely to impact the Chinese healthcare market in future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

- Identify, understand and capitalize on the opportunities and challenges in the healthcare market in China.



To view a detailed table of contents for this market report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/65893/healthcare-regulatory-and-reimbursement-landscape-china.html