New Report on Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in France

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape In France report is an essential source of information and an analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of France. The report identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights on the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure of France. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical devices market.



France is the 21st most populated country in the world with a population of approximately 62 million (2010). The population of France is declining due to a negative balance between the mortality and birth rates, a stagnant fertility rate, low net rate of immigration and the high cost of living. French policymakers are now presented with the problems of a Eurozone crisis, a declining population of the working age group and an increasing elderly population. The pharmaceutical market in France was estimated at $39 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach approximately $55 billion by 2020 with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The medical devices market size was approximately $13 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach approximately $21 billion by 2020 with a projected CAGR of 5%.



The positive trends in the French healthcare market can be attributed primarily to -

- Increasing elderly population

- Universal healthcare insurance

- High degree of access to healthcare facilities

- Government initiatives for the prevention and management of chronic diseases

- Government initiatives for pharmaceutical R&D



Scope



The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of France. The scope includes -

- Overview of the pharmaceutical and medical devices market of France including the market size, market segmentation, key drivers and barriers.

- Profile and SWOT analysis of the major players in the pharmaceutical and medical devices market. The key players covered for the pharmaceutical market are Pfizer, Novartis, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Merck and F.Hoffmann–la Roche. The key players covered for the medical devices market are GlaxoSmithKline, Siemens Healthcare, Medtronic, Hoffmann-La Roche and GE Healthcare.

- Insightful review on the reimbursement and regulatory landscape. Analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, the regulatory agencies and the approval processes for new drugs and medical devices.

- A detailed analysis of the political and economic environment of France including the economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure.

- An overview of the opportunities and challenges for growth that exist in the healthcare market in France.



Reasons to buy



The report on France comprehensively covers both the pharmaceutical and the medical devices markets of France. The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the healthcare market of France.

- Drive revenue by understanding the key trends, and reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical and medical devices market segments and companies likely to impact the French healthcare market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of the various competitors.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

- Identify, understand and capitalize on the opportunities and challenges in the healthcare market of France.



To view a detailed table of contents for this market report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/59653/healthcare-regulatory-and-reimbursement-landscape-france.html