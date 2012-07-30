New Report on Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in Italy

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape In Italy report is an essential source of information and an analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of Italy. The report identifies the key trends in the healthcare market in Italy. The report also provides insights on the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure in Italy. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the trends and segmentation of pharmaceutical and medical devices market.



Italy was the fourth most populated country among the European Union (EU) member states with a population of approximately 60.6 million in 2010. The population of Italy is increasing with a slow growth rate due to a negative balance between the mortality and birth rate and low fertility rate. The decline in the population of the working age group and increasing elderly population is a matter of concern for the policy planners. The pharmaceutical market in Italy was estimated at $25.4 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach approximately $29.3 billion by 2020 with a projected CAGR of 1.5%. The medical device market size was approximately $11.3 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach approximately $18.7 billion by 2020 with a projected CAGR of 5.2%.



The positive trend in the healthcare market of Italy can be attributed primarily to -

- Increasing elderly population

- Universal coverage healthcare

- High degree of access to healthcare facilities

- Initiatives of the government for the prevention and management of chronic diseases

- Common regulatory guidelines for the European member states that simplifies the regulatory process



