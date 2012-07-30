New Report on Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in Malaysia

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Malaysia report is an essential source of information and an analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of Malaysia. The report identifies the key trends in the healthcare market of Malaysia. The report also provides insights on the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure of Malaysia. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the trends and segmentation of pharmaceutical market. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.



Malaysia was the 43rd most populated country in the world with a population of approximately 28 million in 2010. The population of Malaysia is increasing due to high birth rate and low mortality rate as well as increase in life expectancy. The increase in the population of the working age group supports the country in development while increasing elderly population is a matter of concern for the policy planners. The pharmaceutical market in Malaysia was estimated at $1.2 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach approximately $3.4 billion by 2020 at a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% between 2011 and 2020.



The positive trend in the healthcare market of Malaysia can be attributed primarily to -

- Increasing elderly population

- Increase in prevalence of chronic disease due to sedentary lifestyle

- Increase in medical tourism

- Easy access to healthcare facilities

- Initiatives of the government for the prevention and management of chronic diseases

- Easy regulatory guidlenes for registration of new drug



- Overview of the pharmaceutical market of Malaysia including the market size, market segmentation, key drivers and barriers for the market.

- Profile and SWOT analysis of the major players in the pharmaceutical market. Key players covered for the pharmaceutical market are Chemical Company of Malaysia, Pharmaniaga and Hovid.

- Insightful review on the reimbursement and regulatory landscape. Analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and marketing authorization process for new drug and medical devices for Malaysia.

- A detailed analysis of the political and economic environment of Malaysia including the economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure.

- An overview of the opportunities and challenges for growth that exist in the healthcare market of Malaysia.



