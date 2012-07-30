New Report on Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape In Russia

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Russia report is an essential source of information and analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in Russia. It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical devices markets.



Russia’s population decreased at a CAGR of 0.1% between 2005 and 2010. As in most developed countries, the population contains a high proportion of elderly people, with approximately 13.2% of the population above the age of 65 years in 2010. The disease burden associated with this large elderly population is expected to boost growth in the pharmaceutical market, although hinder growth in the economy at the same time. Russia’s pharmaceutical market is one of the fastest growing markets in the world, and was valued at approximately $18.7 billion in 2010, having grown at a CAGR of 23% from 2005. The medical device market is one of the most stable industries in the healthcare sector. The main segments in 2010 were diagnostic imaging, ophthalmic devices, cardiovascular devices, in vitro diagnostics and diabetes care devices.



The positive trends in the healthcare market can be attributed primarily to -

- Large elderly population

- Increased government spending

- Government initiatives focusing on the prevention and management of chronic diseases

- Government efforts to simplify regulatory guidelines

- Increased prevalence of non-communicable diseases



