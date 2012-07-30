New Report on Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in Spain

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in Spain report is an essential source of information and an analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of Spain. The report identifies the key trends in the healthcare market in Spain. The report also provides insights on the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure in Spain. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the trends and segmentation of pharmaceutical and medical devices market.



The population of Spain has been increasing with a CAGR of 1.3% from 2005-2010. Immigrants account to approximately 20% of the total population. As in most developed countries, Spain also has increasing elderly population. Approximately 20% of the total population was above the age of 65 years in 2010. Due to the increasing elderly population the pharmaceutical market is expected to grow but it has been hindering the growth of the economy. Unemployment rate in Spain has been the highest in the euro zone. Spanish pharmaceutical market is highly regulated and ranked fifth in Europe. The pharmaceutical sector is considered to be the most innovative industry in Spain. The pharmaceutical market in 2010 was approximately $18.9 billion. From 2005-2010, the market had grown at a CAGR of 7.9%. The medical device market of Spain ranked fifth in Europe and ninth in the world. The major segments of the market were the In Vitro diagnostics, orthopedic device, cardiovascular device, ophthalmic device and diagnostic device markets.



The positive trend in the healthcare market of Spain can be attributed primarily to -

- Increasing elderly population

- Universal healthcare insurance

- High degree of access to healthcare facilities

- Initiatives of the government for the prevention and management of chronic diseases

- Efforts by the government to simplify the regulatory guidelines



Scope



The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of Spain. The scope includes -

- Overview of the pharmaceutical and medical devices market of Spain including the market size, market segmentation, key drivers and barriers for the market.

- Profile and SWOT analysis of the major players in the pharmaceutical and medical devices market.

- Insightful review on the reimbursement and regulatory landscape. Analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and approval processes for new drugs and medical devices for Spain.

- A detailed analysis of the political and economic environment of Spain including the economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure.

- An overview of the opportunities and challenges for growth that exist in the healthcare market of Spain.



The report on Spain comprehensively covers both the pharmaceutical and the medical devices market of Spain.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the healthcare market of Spain.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, and reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical and medical devices market segments and companies likely to impact the Spanish healthcare market in future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

- Identify, understand and capitalize on the opportunities and challenges in the healthcare market of Spain.



