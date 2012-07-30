New Report on Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in the United Kingdom

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in the UK report is an essential source of information and an analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of the UK. The report identifies the key trends in the healthcare market in the UK. The report also provides insights on the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure in the UK. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the trends and segmentation of pharmaceutical and medical devices market.



The UK was the third most populated country among the European Union (EU) member states with a population of approximately 62.3 million in 2010. The population of the UK is increasing due to increase in birth rate, net migration and decrease in the death rate. Increasing birth rate and elderly population is a matter of concern for the policy planners. The pharmaceutical market in the UK was estimated at $23 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach approximately $28.7 billion by 2020 with a projected CAGR of 2.2%. The medical device market size was approximately $10.7 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach approximately $16 billion by 2020 with a projected CAGR of 3.9%.



The positive trend in the healthcare market of the UK can be attributed primarily to -

- Increasing elderly population

- Universal healthcare coverage

- High degree of access to healthcare facilities

- Initiatives of the government for the prevention and management of chronic diseases

- Transparent regulatory guidelines which are common for the European member states



The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of the UK. The scope includes -

- Overview of the pharmaceutical and medical devices market of the UK including the market size, market segmentation, key drivers and barriers for the market.

- Profile and SWOT analysis of the major players in the pharmaceutical and medical devices market. Key players covered for the pharmaceutical market are Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Merck & co. Key players covered for the medical devices market are GlaxoSmithKline, Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-la Roche, AstraZeneca and Siemens Healthcare.

- Insightful review on the reimbursement and regulatory landscape. Analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and market authorization process for new drug and medical devices for the UK.

- A detailed analysis of the political and economic environment of the UK including the economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure.

- An overview of the opportunities and challenges for growth that exist in the healthcare market of the UK.



