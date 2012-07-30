New Report on Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in the United States

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in the US report is an essential source of information and an analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of the US. It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market of the US and provides insights on the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure in the US. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the trends and segmentation of pharmaceutical and medical devices market. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.



The US was the third most populated country in the world with a population of about 310 million in 2010. The population of the US is increasing due to a higher birth rate as compared to other major geographies as well as a higher net rate of immigration. However, the decline in the population of the working age group and increasing elderly population is a matter of concern for the policy planners. The pharmaceutical market in the US was estimated at approximately $329 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach approximately $505 billion by 2020 with a projected CAGR of 4.4%. The medical device market was estimated at $123.9 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach about $220.5 billion by 2020 with a projected CAGR of 5.9%.



The positive trend in the healthcare market of the US can be attributed primarily to -

- The increasing elderly population and the associated disease burden

- One of the highest expenditures, as a percentage of GDP, on healthcare in the world

- High degree of access to healthcare facilities

- Government initiatives relating to the prevention and management of chronic diseases



Scope



The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of the US. The scope includes -

- An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical devices market of the US including the market size, market segmentation, and key market drivers and barriers

- Profile and SWOT analysis of the major players in the pharmaceutical and medical devices market. Key players covered for the pharmaceutical market are Pfizer, Merck & Co., Roche, Abbott and Novartis. Key players covered for the medical devices market are Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline and Siemens Healthcare

- Insightful review on the reimbursement and regulatory landscape. Analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and market authorization process for new drug and medical devices for the US

- A detailed analysis of the political and economic environment of the US including the economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure

- An overview of the opportunities and challenges for growth that exist in the US healthcare market



Reasons to buy



The report on the US comprehensively covers both the pharmaceutical and the US medical devices market. The report will enhance your decision-making capability, by allowing you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the US healthcare market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical and medical devices market segments and companies likely to impact the US healthcare market in future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

- Identify, understand and capitalize on the opportunities and challenges in the US healthcare market.



To view a detailed table of contents for this market report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/59655/healthcare-regulatory-and-reimbursement-landscape-us.html