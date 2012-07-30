New Report On Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape In Vietnam

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Vietnam report is an essential source of information and analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of Vietnam. It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market of Vietnam and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure of the country. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical market.



The population of Vietnam was approximately 86.5 million in 2010, making it the 13th most populated country in the world. This increase in the population is primarily due to a high birth rate and an increase in life expectancy. An increasing disease burden is a matter of concern for policy planners in Vietnam. The pharmaceutical market in the country was $1.9 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach approximately $5.8 billion by 2020 at a projected CAGR of 12%.



The positive trend in the healthcare market of Vietnam can be primarily attributed to -

- Increasing coverage of public health insurance in the country

- High expenditure on healthcare

- Government initiatives for the prevention and management of chronic diseases

- An improved and updated regulatory environment



Scope



The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement in Vietnam. The scope of the report includes -

- An overview of the pharmaceutical market of Vietnam including market size and market segmentation, as well as key drivers and barriers.

- Profile and SWOT analysis of the major players in the pharmaceutical market. The key players covered are Vinapharm, Pfizer, Sanofi, Novartis and Merck & Co.

- An insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape. Analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and the market authorization process for a new drug and medical devices in Vietnam.

- A detailed analysis of the political and economic environment of Vietnam including the economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure.

- An overview of the opportunities and challenges for growth that exist in the healthcare market of Vietnam.



