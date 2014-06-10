New Report on ICT Investment Trends in India - Enterprise ICT Spending Patterns to 2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 124 Indian enterprises regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how Indian enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting.



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This report presents the findings from a survey of 124 Indian enterprises regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how Indian enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting.



The report illustrates the core technologies enterprises are investing in, including business intelligence, communications and collaboration, mobility, and cloud computing. The survey also highlights the approach adopted by enterprises in India to purchase technology. Through Kable's survey, the report aims to provide better insight to ICT vendors and services providers when pitching their solutions to enterprises in India.



Key Findings:-



-Survey of 124 Indian enterprises highlights that X% of respondents anticipate an increase in their ICT budgets in 2014, which is an increase of X% compared to 2013.

-According to Kable's survey, Indian enterprises are planning to invest X% of their external ICT budgets in hardware, software, and IT services in 2014, which is more than the combined allocation in 2013.

-Indian enterprises are allocating the highest proportion of their software budgets to application lifecycle management followed by information management and enterprise applications in 2013.



Browse More Reports related to ICT: http://www.researchmoz.us/ict-market-reports-96.html



Reasons To Buy:-



-This report will help readers to understand how India enterprise ICT landscape is set to change in 2014.

-Gain a view as to how ICT Rupees are being allocated in your target audience.

-The report covers a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within each of the core areas of ICT spend (hardware, software, IT services, telecommunications, and consulting.)

-The report will help users to gain a view of the current strategic objectives of Indian enterprises.

-The report will provide a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within selected technology categories (business intelligence, communications and collaboration, mobility, and cloud computing).

-Understand the factors that are influencing Indian enterprises' decision to select an ICT provider.

-Gain a view as to the business and IT objectives Indian enterprises are looking to achieve through their ICT investment strategies.



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