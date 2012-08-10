New Report on Managed Hosting Service Market in Europe 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- The Managed Hosting Services market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 19.9 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the driving efficiency through service-level agreements. The Managed Hosting Services market in Europe has also been witnessing increasing consolidation of enterprise networks. However, the difficulty in defining service level agreements could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Managed Hosting Services Market in Europe 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on Europe; it also covers the Managed Hosting Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Attenda Ltd., NTT Europe Online, Rackspace Hosting Inc., and Savvis Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



