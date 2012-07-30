New Report on Markets for Feminine Hygiene Products

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- China's demand for feminine hygiene products has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



Table Of Contents



I. INTRODUCTION



Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT



Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. CHINA FEMININE HYGIENE PRODUCTS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS



Feminine Hygiene Products Industry Structure

Market Size and Growth

Major Producer Facility Locations and Output

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major Distributors

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development

Products Trends



IV. CHINA FEMININE HYGIENE PRODUCTS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND



Overview

Feminine Hygiene Products Production and Demand

Sanitary Towel

Leading Brands

Total Output and Demand

Imports and Exports

Sanitary Pads

Leading Brands

Total Output and Demand

Imports and Exports

Tampons

Leading Brands

Total Output and Demand

Imports and Exports

Female Private Cleaning Lotions

Leading Brands

Total Output and Demand

Imports and Exports

Wet Tissue

Leading Brands

Total Output and Demand

Imports and Exports

Pricing Trends



V. CHINA FEMININE HYGIENE PRODUCTS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET



Feminine Hygiene Products Markets Outlook Overview

Chinese Retail Market Trends

Department Stores

Chain Stores

Drugstores

Food Stores

Prestige Outlets

Population Trends by Age Group

Female Population Trends by Age Group

Consumer Income Trends

Consumer Spending Trends

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

Southwest

Northwest

Feminine Hygiene Products Demand by Region



VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES



Distribution System in China

China's Distribution System

Feminine Hygiene Products Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

Market Entry Channels

Exporting to China

Export Market Overview

Chinese Trading Practice

Trading Companies

Import Restrictions in China

Technology Licensing

Technology Licensing Overview

Intellectual Property Protection

Joint Venture

Joint Venture Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Wholly Owned Enterprises

Foreign Wholly Owned Enterprises Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Other Market Entry Channels

Setting up Sales Offices

Selling to China through Attending Trade Fairs

Contacting Chinese Companies

Advertising

Market Entry Strategies

Understanding Differences

Business Practice Differences

Knowledge of Regulations and Restrictions

Dealing with Governments



VII. CHINA FEMININE HYGIENE PRODUCTS PRODUCER DIRECTORY



Feminine Hygiene Products Producer Profiles

Distributors

Trading Companies

Research Institutions and Associations



To purchase this report kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/84213/chinese-markets-for-feminine-hygiene-products.html