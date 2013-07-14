New Report on Methyl Isobutyl Ketone (MIBK) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2013 -- Methyl isobutyl ketone (MIBK) is a colorless organic compound naturally occurring in grapes, orange, and vinegar. MIBK can dissolve in water, alcohol, ether and benzene. There are two main methods of producing MIBK. One is through acetone condensation, which gives diacetone alcohol that dehydrates to give mesityl oxide, which is then hydrogenated to MIBK. MIBK is also produced from isopropanol, with diisobutyl ketone (DIBK) and acetone as co-products. The major application of this ketone is in the manufacture of lube oil additives, followed by its use in the extraction process of copper and other ores.



It is widely used as an industrial solvent in paint, resin, varnishes, lacquers, in the extraction of rare metals, as a synthetic flavoring adjuvant, and as an alcohol denaturant. MIBK is approved by the FDA and can be used as an indirect food additive, and for adhesives, paperboards, and polymers. The major advantage of MIBK is its high solvency power, low viscosity, and prevention of gelling in vinyl resin-based coatings.



The MIBK market is primarily driven by the coating and rubber industry. MIBK is significantly affected by feedstock prices and natural gas prices. Owing to its tight supply and rise of acetone prices, the cost of MIBK is expected to increase in the next six years. Environmental regulations are inhibiting the growth of this market. Slowly bio-based MIBK is replacing synthetic MIBK, reducing hazardous emissions and carbon footprints.



