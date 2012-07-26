New Report on The Cardiovascular Devices Market in Emerging Economies

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- Cardiovascular Devices Market in Emerging Economies (India, China and Brazil) - Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Lifestyle Disorders to Drive the market” provides information and analysis on the cardiovascular devices market in China, India and Brazil. The report provides market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information on cardiac rhythm management devices, external defibrillator market, Interventional cardiology, peripheral vascular devices, cardiovascular prosthetic devices, cardiac assist devices, cardiovascular surgery, electrophysiology, cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices in the emerging countries. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these categories, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and the profiles of companies operating in these geographies.



Scope



- Key geographies covered include the China, India and Brazil.

- The categories included are cardiac rhythm management devices, external defibrillator market, Interventional cardiology, peripheral vascular devices, cardiovascular prosthetic devices, cardiac assist devices, cardiovascular surgery, electrophysiology, cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices.

- The report includes details about the key drivers and restraints that are shaping the emerging countries cardiovascular devices market. The report also includes company shares of important companies in each category of the emerging countries cardiovascular devices market.

- The report also covers information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape.

- Key players covered include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, St.Jude Medical, Edwards Lifesciences, Abbott Laboratories, Philips Healthcare, Terumo, Zoll Medical, Microport, Lepu Medical. Asahi Intec Co, Fukuda Denshi, Nihon Kohden, Vascular Concepts, Cordis and Sorin.



Companies mentioned

Boston Scientific Corporation

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co.Ltd

Medtronic, Inc

Microport

Terumo Corporation

Abbott

Biosensors International Group

Cordis

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Sorin Group

ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. (ASAHI)

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Vascular Concepts Limited

Volcano Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Braile Biomedica

Goodman Co., Ltd.

MAQUET GmbH & Co. KG

ZOLL Medical Corporation.

Eurocor GmbH (Subsidary of Opto Circuits India Ltd

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd

Biosense Webster, Inc.

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Nihon Kohden



