New Report on the Global Armored Vehicles Mro Market 2012-2022

What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



The demand for armored vehicles MRO services is anticipated to be driven by ageing military equipment globally, technological innovations in the industry, internal and external security threats, territorial disputes and modernization initiatives undertaken by armed forces across the world. The expenditure in this segment during the forecast period is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Despite the economic crisis in Europe, Europe’s share of the global market is projected to increase during the forecast period, albeit marginally due to the scheduled deployment of various modernization programs which had been initiated in previous years



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Technological innovations in the field of armored vehicles MRO have garnered significant interest over the last decade. With global defense budgets shrinking or glowing at a marginal pace, countries are now looking to maintain, repair and upgrade their defense equipment instead of developing new programs. Moreover, the recent nuclear proliferation being carried out by Iran has heightened military tensions between Iran, the US and Israel. The possible conflict has resulted in the US spending heavily on getting its existing military equipment ready for battle, which in turn is driving the armored vehicles MRO industry.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



“The Global Armored Vehicle MRO Market 2012-2022” provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2012 to 2022, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Key Features and Benefits



Detailed market analysis.



The report provides detailed analysis of the market for armoured vehicles MRO during 2012-2022, including the factors that influence why countries are investing or cutting defense expenditure. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.



The main providers in the industry.



Lockheed Martin, Navistar, BAE Systems, Rheinmetall, Mantech International, Honeywell International, SAIC, Thales, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, Nexter, Elbit Systems, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), Oshkosh Defence



Market entry opportunities and entry strategies.



The armored vehicles MRO market is currently characterized by a focus on survivability and adaptability. Traditional threats such as enemy tanks or sophisticated antitank missiles have assumed less importance in recent years; while large improvised explosive devices (IED) and rocket propelled grenades (RPG) that are used to attack the more vulnerable flanks and rear of the armored vehicles, pose the maximum threat. Military operations in former Yugoslavia, Somalia, Israel and Iraq have shown the need for all-round protection particularly when operating in urban environments. Companies operating in the military armored vehicles MRO domain are now aware that solutions must be oriented towards protection against a range of threats including medium and large-calibre kinetic energy rounds, shaped-charge warheads, explosively formed projectiles, high explosive squash head, shell fragments and small arms.



Key Highlights



North America to continue to dominate the market.



Despite budget cuts, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the total global expenditure on military aviation MRO, with 43% share during the forecast period. High demand in the region is primarily driven by the region’s modernization programs and the overseas war against global terrorism.



Growth in performance based logistics (PBL) contracts.



Performance-based logistics contracts are rising in both civilian and military aviation MRO as they enable operators to offload investments in spares and other MRO capabilities. As a result, the company can focus on its core competencies thereby reducing costs and maximizing efficiencies. PBL contracts consist of an operator contracting with a supplier on a long-term basis to deliver a particular kind of service-related performance and sometimes take the form of a per-hour maintenance cost or a specific reliability guarantee. PBL contracts focus primarily on performance or output, rather than tasks or inputs by the service provider.



Joint programs expected to increase over the forecast period.



A significant number of countries are investing in the development of their domestic military armored vehicles MRO capabilities by establishing strategic alliances and technology transfer agreements with established global manufacturers. In addition to improving the indigenous capabilities of a domestic firm, this provides the foreign company with an opportunity to cater to a new market. This is especially true in today’s economic scenario when companies are looking to maximize efficiencies and cut costs.



Companies Mentioned



