New Report On The Global Business Intelligence Market in the Healthcare Industry 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- The Global Business Intelligence market in the Healthcare industry to grow at a CAGR of 10.12 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the demand for improved decision-making processes. The Global Business Intelligence market in the Healthcare industry has also been witnessing an increase in quality measures. However, the difficulty in replacing legacy systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Business Intelligence Market in the Healthcare Industry 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Business Intelligence market in the Healthcare industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include IBM (Cognos) Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP AG. Other vendors mentioned in the report: McKesson Technology Solutions, Information Builders, SAS, Infor Global Solutions, Dimension Insight, HMetrix, QuadraMed Corp., Surgical Information Systems LLC, Genologics, Genstruct, QlikTech, Cerner, and Epic Information Solutions.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

