New Report on the Global Collaborative Product Definition Management Market 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- The Global Collaborative Product Definition Management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6 over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from discrete manufacturing industries. The Global Collaborative Product Definition Management market has also been witnessing the emergence of web-based solutions. However, lack of standardization could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Collaborative Product Definition Management Market report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Collaborative Product Definition Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Dassault Systèmes SA, Parametric Technology Corp., SAP AG, and Siemens PLM Software Inc. Other vendors in the market are Oracle Corp., Autodesk Inc., Intergraph Inc., and Aveva Group plc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

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