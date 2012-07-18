New Report On The Global Digital Compass Market 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- The Global Digital Compass market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 45.2 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for graphical user interface-based digital compass. The Global Digital Compass market has also been witnessing increasing adoption of digital compasses in entertainment gadgets. However, limited awareness about digital compasses could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Digital Compass Market report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Digital Compass market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The scope of this report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Digital Compass market for the period 2011-2015. It includes the market for digital compasses across various end-user segments. The markets that are not covered in this report are listed below:

-Any support, maintenance, and services that are offered for/with digital compasses

-Components that are used in the manufacture of digital compasses

-Accelerometers, gyroscopes, and any other sensors

-Any device in which a digital compass is installed or embedded

-Any GPS/location tracking hardware/software/services other than digital compasses.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Aichi Steel Corp., Alps Electric Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corp., STMicroelectronics N.V., and Yamaha Corp. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Amotech, Baolab Microsystems, Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Memsic Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view a detailed table of contents for this market report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/86157/global-digital-compass-market-2011-2015.html