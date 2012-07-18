New Report On The Global Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery Market 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- The Global Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.2 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased awareness of the need to reduce vehicle emissions. The Global HEV Battery market has also been witnessing increasing need for energy independence. However, limited performance of HEVs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery Market report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global HEV Battery market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Build Your Dream Co. Ltd., Optimum Battery Co. Ltd., Panasonic EV Energy Co. Ltd., and Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Cobasys LLC, Ecity Power Co. Ltd., General Electronics Battery Co. Ltd., Powerson Power Supply (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., Howell Energy Co. Ltd., Tianneng Power International Ltd., Great Power Battery Co. Ltd., DLG Battery (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., Cogent International, and Delta Batteries.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view a detailed table of contents for this market report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/86159/global-hybrid-electric-vehicle-battery-market-2011-2015.html