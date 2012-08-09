New Report on The Global Mechanical Computer-aided Design Market 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- The Global Mechanical Computer-aided Design market to grow at a CAGR of 10.3 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is increasing demand from discrete manufacturing industries. The Global Mechanical Computer-aided Design market has also been witnessing that vendors are developing platforms for interoperability, to provide integrated software. However, the lack of standardization could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Mechanical Computer-aided Design Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Mechanical Computer-aided Design market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, Parametric Technology Corp., and Siemens PLM Software Inc. Other major vendors are MSC Software Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., ESI Group, and Ansys Inc.



