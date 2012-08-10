New Report on the Global Microwave Equipment Market 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- The Global Microwave Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for faster data transfer through the network. The Global Microwave Equipment market has also been witnessing a shift of focus from TDM equipment toward ethernet equipment. However, high installation-related expenses could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Microwave Equipment Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Microwave Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and NEC Corp. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Nokia Siemens Networks , Adtran Inc., Aviat Networks Inc. BridgeWave Communications Inc., Cambridge Broadband Networks Ltd., Ceragon Networks Ltd., Dragonwave Inc., Exalt Communications Inc., Proxim Wireless Corp., and ZTE Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



