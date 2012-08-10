New Report On The Global Next-generation Network Equipment Market 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- The Global Next-generation Network Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 36.4 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing demand for faster data transfer. The Global Next-generation Network Equipment market has also been witnessing growing demand for green NGN equipment. However, the rapid evolution of technology is leading to delayed purchases which could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Next-generation Network Equipment Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Next-generation Network Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent, Nokia Siemens Networks, Ericsson Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Cisco Systems Inc., ZTE Corp., Adtran Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., NEC Corp., Tellabs Inc., Alvarion Ltd., FiberHome Networks Co. Ltd., and Telsima Communications Pvt. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



