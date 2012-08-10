New Report on The Global PCB Market 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- The Global PCB market to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing amount of electronic content in automobiles. The Global PCB market has also been witnessing miniaturization of PCBs. However, the increasing production cost could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global PCB Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global PCB market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Ibiden Co. Ltd., Tripod Technology Corp., Unimicron Technology Corp., and Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd. Other vendors mentioned in the report are TTM technologies Inc., HannStar Board International holdings, Nan Ya PCB Co. Ltd., SEMCO Machine Corp., Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd., and CMK Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



