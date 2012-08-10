New Report On The Grid Storage Market in China 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- The Grid Storage market in China to grow at a CAGR of 107.3 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased demand for power. The Grid Storage market in China has also been witnessing increased investment by the Government of China. However, loss of stored energy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Grid Storage Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Grid Storage market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Build Your Dream Co. Ltd., China Aviation Lithium Battery Co. Ltd., Dongguan New Time New Energy Science and Technology Co. Ltd., and Nippon Gaishi Kaisha Insulators Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Do-Fluoride New Energy Technology Ltd., FuanYinxin Power Sources Co. Ltd., Heter Electronics Group Co. Ltd., Hipower New Energy Group Co. Ltd., Hubei Camel Special Power Supply Co. Ltd., Optimum Battery Co. Ltd., Shandong Yaneng New Energy Equipment Co. Ltd., Sunbright Power Co. Ltd., Toppow (Shenzhen) Batteryco Co. Ltd., and Zhuhai Sanchuan Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view a detailed table of contents for this market report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/88386/grid-storage-market-in-china-2011-2015.html