New Report on the Nurse Call System Equipment Market in the Us 2011-2015

The Nurse Call System Equipment market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 11.7 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing aging population. The Nurse Call System Equipment market in the US has also been witnessing the trend of integration of NCS equipment with wireless phones. However, the lack of product awareness could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Nurse Call System Equipment Market in the US 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the US; it also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Rauland-Borg Corp., TeckTone Sound & Signal Mfg. Inc., Jeron Electronic Systems Inc., and Intego Systems LLC. Other vendors mentioned in the report: GE Healthcare Corp., HomeFree Inc., SimplexGrinnell, Stanley Healthcare Solutions, and Vigil Health Solutions Inc.



