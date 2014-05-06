New Report on the Pharmaceutical Market Mexico

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- The improving regulatory environment and the increasing foreign direct investment make Mexico's pharmaceutical market more attractive to multinational drugmakers. We project an increase in government healthcare spending to further boost the number of procedures and expand access to medicines in its national health insurance programme.



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However, the potential deceleration of the country's macroeconomic growth may dampen the country's pharmaceutical market prospects. Generic drug competition and counterfeit medicines are also key concerns for multinationals pharmaceutical companies.



Headline Expenditure Projections

Pharmaceuticals: MXN161.45bn (US$12.99bn) in 2011 to MXN175.82bn (US$13.47bn) in 2012; +8.9% in local currency terms and +3.7% in US dollar terms. Forecasts increasefromQ4 12 due tomacroeconomic factors.

Healthcare: MXN872.57bn (US$70.21bn) in 2011 to MXN951.98bn (US$72.95bn) in 2012; +9.1% in local currency terms and +3.9 % in US dollar terms. Forecastsincrease from Q4 12 due tomacroeconomic factors.

Medical devices: MXN52.05bn (US$4.19bn) in 2011 to MXN57.85bn (US$4.43bn) in 2012; +11.1% in local currency terms and +5.9% in US dollar terms. Forecastsincrease from Q4 12 due tomacroeconomic factors.



Risk/Reward Rating



The Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Risk/Reward Rating (RRR) in Q113 for Mexico remains the same (58.4) as in Q412. Mexico still ranks the fourth out of the 17 Americas markets surveyed in our proprietary regional RRR rating system above Brazil, indicating a more optimistic outlook for Mexican market.



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Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape section provides comparative company analyses and rankings by US$ sales and % share of total sales - for the total pharmaceutical sector, as well as the OTC, generics, and distribution sub-sectors.



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