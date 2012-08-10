New Report on the Printer Market in India 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- The Printer market in India to grow at a CAGR of 6 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for all-in-one printers. The Printer market in India has also been witnessing an increase in the preference for printers with customized capabilities. However, the increasing number of online transactions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Printer Market in India 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it also covers the Printer market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years.



The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. It includes the market for all types of printers, including inkjet, laser, and 3D printers, across various end-user segments. The markets that are not covered in this report are listed below: -Any support, maintenance, and services that are offered for/with printers -Components that are used in the manufacture of printers -Cartridges, toners, and any other product/service required for the functioning of printers. Key vendors dominating this market space include Canon Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Co. L.P., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Seiko Epson Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



