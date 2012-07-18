New Report On The Telecommunication Services Market in China 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- The Telecommunication Services market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the low penetration level of telecommunication services in China. The Telecommunication Services market in China has also been witnessing that operators are providing cloud computing services that offer a cost advantage to the consumers and also increase their mobility. However, the lack of interoperability among operators could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Telecommunication Services Market in China report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Telecommunication Services market in China landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. Ltd, and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

